Phantasma (SOUL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.95 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Bilaxy. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $525,684.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047945 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001027 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,828.89 or 1.00385560 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000930 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00075653 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000438 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.