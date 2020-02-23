Phantomx Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, SouthXchange and STEX. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $2,397.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.01093790 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024098 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003207 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

