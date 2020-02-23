Phoenixcoin Price Up 33.7% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $405,559.00 and approximately $975.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.01086447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00048938 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00023185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00219330 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00065588 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004630 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

