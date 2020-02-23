Phore (PHR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,709.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Phore has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $11,709.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, IDAX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006074 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,168,987 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

