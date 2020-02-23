Pigeoncoin Reaches One Day Volume of $71,104.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $71,104.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000740 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000830 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,641,604,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

