Pinkcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $942,473.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $942,473.00 and $985.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.01089999 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003209 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000567 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,923,924 coins and its circulating supply is 415,663,488 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

