Pinkcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $74,921.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $937,450.00 and $74,921.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.01078410 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023067 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000811 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,942,391 coins and its circulating supply is 415,681,955 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

