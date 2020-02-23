Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,490 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

