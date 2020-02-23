Pirate Chain Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $51,954.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.02949272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00230397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain's genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 148,536,526 coins. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

