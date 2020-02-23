Pirl Trading Up 6.4% This Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. Pirl has a total market cap of $509,087.00 and $7,628.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 65,546,188 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

