PIVX (PIVX) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00003875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. PIVX has a market capitalization of $21.77 million and approximately $380,083.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00017256 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Coinroom, YoBit, Crex24, Graviex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Coinbe, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Binance, CryptoBridge, Upbit, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.