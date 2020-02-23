PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0183 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. PIXEL has a market cap of $681,064.00 and $39,462.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,876.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.03997723 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00760609 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000362 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

