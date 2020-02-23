Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 118.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,186 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Plains GP worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of PAGP opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Plains GP’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

