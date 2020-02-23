PlatinumBAR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $7,252.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

