PlayChip (PLA) Price Down 33.2% This Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $1,904.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 33.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00481137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.02 or 0.06593784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065020 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004954 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010224 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

