PlayFuel (PLF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.99 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One PlayFuel token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00004948 BTC on exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $244.16 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00491946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.14 or 0.06587625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010270 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io.

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars.

