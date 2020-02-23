Playkey Price Hits $0.0383 on Top Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Playkey has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $533,492.00 and approximately $21,277.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.67 or 0.02950894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00231202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00141829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

