PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,923 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 56,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $67.34. 367,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

