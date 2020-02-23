PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,412 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5,706.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 350,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,128,000 after buying an additional 344,382 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Toyota Motor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 981,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 232.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.04. The stock had a trading volume of 150,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. Toyota Motor Corp has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $145.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.79.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

