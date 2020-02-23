PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 692,435 Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 736.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,435 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AEGON were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in AEGON by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AEGON by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AEGON by 226.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AEGON during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in AEGON during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AEGON alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of AEG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,276. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. AEGON has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

AEGON Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEGON (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.