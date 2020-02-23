PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.53. 63,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,729. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $107.47. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $118.49.

