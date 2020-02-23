PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $505,144,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $85,160,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $40,947,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

In related news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,168 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $110.14. 428,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,340. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

