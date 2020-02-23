PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

CHRW traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. 1,494,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,119. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

