PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,844,000 after buying an additional 238,495 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.20 and its 200 day moving average is $247.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 229.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $178.57 and a twelve month high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.54.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.