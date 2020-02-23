PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168,685 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 185,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,954,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 135,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 78,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.02. 811,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $191.42 and a one year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

