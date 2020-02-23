PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,180 shares of company stock worth $31,920,956. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.