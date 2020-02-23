PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Floor & Decor worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FND. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Stephens raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

