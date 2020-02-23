PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Toro by 11.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,989,000 after buying an additional 524,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 13.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,115,000 after buying an additional 70,922 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 57.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 539,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after buying an additional 197,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.85. 307,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $64.42 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

