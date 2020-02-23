PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,144.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 251,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 231,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,355.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 155,839 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,849,000 after purchasing an additional 136,950 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 94,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

AVY traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.95. The company had a trading volume of 550,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,145. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.24 and a 200-day moving average of $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.