PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.07. The stock had a trading volume of 511,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.12 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.