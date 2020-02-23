PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.60 Million Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 17,455.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,005 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest by 376.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 73.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura increased their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Pinterest to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,531.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,540,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,599,829.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,293,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,910,536. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion and a PE ratio of -6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.