PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Stericycle worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 78.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. ValuEngine lowered Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRCL stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 433,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,079. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $67.94.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

