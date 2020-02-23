PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,705 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,324. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

