PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 244,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $61.76. 131,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,220. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16.

