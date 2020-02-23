PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock remained flat at $$20.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.0761 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.