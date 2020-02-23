PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,266 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.53. 126,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,477. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.