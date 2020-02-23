PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 536,779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.58% of PGT Innovations worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 110,578 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 33.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 333,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 83,015 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. 240,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.56. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

