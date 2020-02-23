PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,726 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Carpenter Technology worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 285,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,677. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.25. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

