PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.10 Million Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 775,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,783. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.