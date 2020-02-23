PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Equifax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 562.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after buying an additional 305,171 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in Equifax by 44.4% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 84,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Equifax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 57.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.53. 786,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.46. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $164.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

