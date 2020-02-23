PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,080 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 294,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,987,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $375,700,000 after purchasing an additional 119,852 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after purchasing an additional 315,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,120,480 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $169,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,310 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $142.25. 1,403,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,171. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

