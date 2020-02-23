PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,690,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,678. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.54%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.