PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,759 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,923 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 10,076,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on COG shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.