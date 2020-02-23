PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Europe ETF worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 468,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,848,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $46.43. 143,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,977. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

