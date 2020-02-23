PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,775 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5,434.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,984,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,427,718. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $18.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

