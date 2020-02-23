PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,996 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter worth approximately $9,719,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter worth approximately $9,926,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

NYSE:WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,393. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.56 and a 52 week high of $350.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.