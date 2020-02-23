PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,353 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after acquiring an additional 513,401 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,501,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,779,000 after acquiring an additional 157,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.13. 3,346,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.64. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus decreased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

