PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,733 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,933,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,470. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

