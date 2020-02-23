PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 28,182 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,858 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 28,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 168.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

