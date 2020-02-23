PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,869 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 625,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 299,362 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARNC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.52. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

